Fighting spirit from reshuffled Mid Argyll

Mid Argyll under-18s travelled to Old Anniesland to play in the rearranged West Youth Cup Tie against GHK.

The weather in Glasgow was perfect on Sunday February 27 and the pitch was in great condition – ideal for attacking rugby.

With some players unavailable and after a few late call-offs the boys travelled with just 14 players, but confidence was high with the return of influential forwards Euan MacArthur and captain Donald Self.

The clubs agreed to play 14 Vs 14 and Mid Argyll had to field a rearranged pack with William Wilson stepping up to play in the front row and Lucas Gritten joining MacArthur in the second row.

The game started well, with both teams competing for every ball. GHK broke the deadlock to score the first try of the game 20 minutes into the game, then missed the conversion.

Mid Argyll then put together some great attacking plays and earned a penalty just outside the GHK 22-metre line.

Inside centre Coll MacKay stepped up to score Mid Argyll’s first points of the campaign with a glorious conversion. 5 – 3 to GHK.

GHK went on to score two more tries and one conversion – before disaster struck for Mid Argyll on the stroke of half time and with the score at 17 – 3 to GHK, as Wilson hobbled off with suspected knee ligament damage.

With Wilson playing out of position in the front row, Mid Argyll had to reshuffle an already patchwork pack with Aaron McAllister moving from the wing to hooker and usual hooker Robbie Herd moving to prop.

The new look front row finished off, Daniel Doherty doing well, as they held their own against an experienced opposition pack.

Mid Argyll took time to settle into the new system, though, and GHK ran in two more converted tries.

Mid Argyll almost produced the perfect reply when fly-half Logan Allen whipped a quick ball out to Gritten who, without actually catching the ball, flicked it on to Innes Patterson.

Patterson beat two players and released Ed King-Venables who was caught by the GHK defence just short of the line.

GHK ran the ball back up field but some great defensive play from flanker Gordon McLean, Self and MacArthur stopped them on the halfway line.

A scrum to Mid Argyll saw scrum-half Calum Patterson pick the ball from the feet of McLean and, noticing a gap in the defence, broke through.

He still had two more players to beat before he ran over the whitewash for Mid Argyll’s first try of the season – undoubtedly try of the match. MacKay converted for another two points and the score was 31 – 10 GHK.

Having played with no subs, fatigue was starting to set in for the Argyll boys and with GHK using their subs they ran in a few more breakaway tries.

Towards the end of the game GHK had one last attempt and broke through the Argyll defence, but from nowhere C Patterson found the determination and energy to chase the attacker down and fling out an arm to ankle tap him five metres short of the line and supporting was Lochlain Ellis to compete for the ball and earn Mid Argyll a deserved penalty.

The final whistle sounded shortly after and the game finished 54 -10 to GHK.

Mid Argyll enjoyed great hospitality from hosts GHK and Innes Patterson was awarded man of the match before the long journey home.