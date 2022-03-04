Police report – February 25, 2022
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Theft
Between 12pm on Friday February 18 and 12pm on Friday February 25 at Bellanoch House on the B841 road to Crinan, it is alleged that the bumper of a motor vehicle was stolen when it was manually removed by unknown means. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.