Scotland’s Census 2022 launched

Scotland’s Census 2022 has been launched with a call for households to complete their return.

For the first time it is anticipated that the majority of census responses will be made online.

More than 2.5 million households representing 5.5 million people will receive a letter with information on how to participate.

Census Day is March 20 but households can complete their return now, although responses should reflect their circumstances on census day.

Angus Robertson MSP, cabinet secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture, said: ‘The census helps the Scottish Government, local government and other service providers to plan services and make decisions about how public money will be spent on major services in our communities, including schools, roads and hospitals.

‘It’s essential we maximise participation and ensure that everyone is heard and their needs captured.’

The census will ask questions on a range of topics, including accommodation type, household relationships, age, sex, health and employment status.

Visit census.gov.scot for more information.