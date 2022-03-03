Passing parcels of love

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Kindness and wellbeing are the aims of a new project at the Multiple Sclerosis therapy centre in Lochgilphead.

The idea is straightforward – make up a parcel filled with small gifts and pass it on.

The Pass the Parcel initiative was developed by an MS Centre volunteer with lived experience who also volunteers for See Me Scotland.

MS Centre manager Karen McCurry explained: ‘It’s a simple yet effective idea to get people struggling with their own mental health to think of others to help their own wellbeing – giving helps you feel better.

‘You fill a box with various items, notes, postcards, home-made gifts and the like, and pass it on. The recipient then does the same for another person.

‘If making up a parcel is too much, they could do another act of kindness such as a phone call or text to a friend.’

MS Centre staff, volunteers and service users made their first parcels last week, and these will be passed across the Argyll mainland, islands and beyond.

Karen is hoping to spread the word along with parcels of kindness, and that others will pick up on the idea.

‘We are hoping that Pass the Parcel will become widespread across Argyll,’ she said.