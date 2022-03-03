Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The greatest investment a country can make in its future is in the education of its young people, because they ARE the future.

Teaching them how to earn a living in a profession or skilled trade gives them a superb start in life, helping them go on to financial security, stability, a sense of belonging to their communities as they start out in the world and work to grow both their own lives and the economy for us all.

This has long been recognised. Across the British Isles the all the nations have a fine tradition of apprenticeships. They can be traced back to the 1500s, via trade guilds which developed to set standards of workmanship, training and qualifications. With young people signing indentures and their parents often paying a premium to the ‘master’ for the privilege of their child earning a trade.

Though today’s apprenticeships are government funded and no one signs themselves into seven years of service you will still find the nations’ industries and services at the heart of things, advising the government of what and how apprentices should be trained. You can still sense that same ideal to develop young peoples’ skills, their place in society and the economy.

From midway through secondary education to leaving university there is an apprenticeship for everyone.

Everyone wins when a nation has a strong apprenticeship system. Skills Development Scotland and Education Scotland’s Developing the Young Workforce and the Young Person’s Guarantee are working together with the workplace to achieve this.

See your life soar with a Modern Apprenticeship

Go into debt to get a degree or earn while you learn with an apprenticeship. From school right through to university, today’s apprentices are in a win-win situation.

With the Modern Apprenticeship scheme you can go from high school to university graduation and emerge full-qualified with valuable experience of the world of work and the most up-to-date skills in your field.

And best of all, get paid while you are doing it!

Apprentices gain knowledge, experience and qualifications and these all power-up your confidence as you develop your career and job-hunting plans. This valuable combination of qualifications and experience puts your CV at the top of the list with any potential employer or grows your career as a valued member of the team where you trained.

From the ‘get-go’ everyone wins. Kids get an incredible kick-start to their career; employers have been involved in designing these courses so they get a young workforce equipped with vital skills and Scotland gets the talented and qualified workforce it needs to grow the national economy.

Modern Apprenticeships are just as popular with employers, across all three stages. There is no cost to their business; they streamline their recruitment process and can support young people within their local community. Existing employees can also join in the Modern Apprentice training at the appropriate level.

Foundation

Get a flying start in the apprenticeship you would like, gain knowledge and work experience while still at school with this industry-recognised qualification that is equivalent to a grade Higher and is recognised by all Scottish universities and colleges.

It is part of your senior-phase subject choices and completed alongside other school subjects. Mainly for S5 and S6 pupils but there are also a pilot scheme with courses for S3 onwards; this is proving highly successful so expect to see this available in more schools.

Modern

Modern Apprenticeships combine a qualification accredited by the Scottish Qualifications Authority with on-the-job experience. This lets people work, learn and earn at the same time. Skills Development Scotland contributes towards the costs of training, through a provider who works with the business employing the apprentice.

Graduate

If you have completed a Foundation Apprenticeship or Modern Apprenticeship in the same subject, you can apply to become a Graduate Apprentice studying the same subject, if there are vacancies and you meet the entry requirements.

There is no repeat of previous learning as employers and universities ensure that you join the programme at the right level, recognising any prior learning you have done.

Did you know Scotland has 100 Modern Apprenticeships employers across hundreds of jobs?

• 96 per cent of employers say those who trained through a Modern Apprenticeship are more able to do their job.

• Employers say the scheme improves productivity, staff morale, service and product quality.

• People who qualified via the Modern Apprenticeship scheme report higher levels of personal satisfaction, happiness and feeling their life is worthwhile compared to the general population.

• Each course has been developed by sector skills councils, in consultation with their industry.

See this weeks Oban Times for your full guide to Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2022 including a range of businesses to help start you on your way!