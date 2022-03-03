Mid Argyll tractor links farming generations

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A piece of mechanical family history has been uncovered by a farmer from Kilmartin Glen.

Vintage tractor enthusiast Alastair Dixon is always on the hunt for a new project, but one recent find, buried among years of undergrowth, held a surprise.

She might have seen better days, but Alastair was delighted to discover that the rusting tractor entangled in brambles had been purchased straight off the production line by his great-grandfather.

Alastair said: ‘I’m absolutely chuffed to bits to have unearthed a small piece of history this week, with the help of Andy Telfer from [machinery dealership] Hamilton Brothers.

‘Turns out my latest “project” tractor was actually bought new in 1960 by my great-grandfather, Major James Steadman Douglas Dixon.’

Alastair added: ‘I am delighted to have saved it and to be the fourth generation of the Dixon family to own it.

‘Fingers crossed we’ll get it back to its former glory soon.’

The rusting workhorse will hopefully be restored back to its original condition when Alastair’s great-grandfather bought it 62 years ago. no_a06OldTractor_Dixon01

Alastair with a working vintage Massey Ferguson on the farm near Kilmichael. no_a06OldTractor_Dixon02