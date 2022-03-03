Livestock assurance standards explained

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Scottish Crofting Federation (SCF) is to host a series of events with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) to explain what the changes to sheep and cattle assurance standards – due to go live in April – will mean to crofting.

‘Health planning is a useful way of proactively managing livestock health and welfare’, said Russell Smith, chair of the SCF agriculture working group, ‘helping to avoid disease and optimising productivity.

‘In line with other UK assurance schemes, QMS introduced a requirement for annual veterinary visits and veterinary sign-off of health plans, to their cattle and sheep standards, in 2020. Veterinary input helps to ensure such plans are effective and strategic.

‘Recognising, however, that the new standards could be a big change for crofts, a dispensation was made to provide additional time to adapt.

‘Two years have passed and these changes are due to be implemented in full when the new cattle and sheep standards go live in April 2022.’

To give an overview of the changes and what they mean to crofters, a series of meetings is being held by SCF, which began on February 28 with an online event at which Eilidh Corr, QMS animal health and welfare specialist, explained the changes and answered questions.

The session has been recorded and is available online – and, for those who don’t go online, village hall meetings will follow in the spring.

Visit www.crofting.org to find out more.