Community priorities spark debate at budget vote

The poor condition of some Argyll cemeteries is distressing bereaved families and should be tackled by major investment.

This was the view expressed by councillors debating Argyll and Bute Council’s annual budget at its virtual meeting on Thursday February 24.

The SNP-led opposition group called for funding to assist with the maintenance and extension of Argyll and Bute’s cemeteries in its budget proposal for 2022/23.

Kintyre and the Islands councillor Ann Horn told the meeting: ‘Like other councillors, I’m sure, I have a lot of correspondence that is often very emotional about the condition of cemeteries.

‘When people go to visit loved ones where they rest they are often really distressed about this.

‘I am so glad to see that the SNP has agreed in its budget to help improve and enlarge cemeteries; we know we’re running out of space in cemeteries which is going to add to this great distress.’

The group’s leader Councillor Jim Lynch told the meeting that its proposed budget would have provided investment to the value of £4.5million for cemeteries, a sum which he described as essential for ongoing maintenance.

The opposition group also proposed a fund to support tourism businesses in the area in their recovery from the pandemic.

But while two of the area’s independent councillors voted with the group, it could not get the backing of the full council when the budget for the year was decided.

A total of 13 councillors backed the SNP group’s budget proposal, against 20 who sided with the budget put forward by the ruling group of Conservative, Liberal Democrat and some independent councillors.

The administration’s budget agreed to increase burial fees and charges across the area by three per cent, but a savings option to add a further eight per cent to the cost of burials and cremations was rejected.

Council leader, and councillor for Kintyre and the Islands, Robin Currie said: ‘The budget rejects the proposal around burial and cremation charges, recognising the burden this increase would place upon grieving families at this time.

‘Where we have had no option but to agree increases, these are at the same levels as previous years. The proposed three per cent increases for fees and charges are also far lower than current inflation rates.

‘It is also important to remember that the council itself will have to manage increased costs and pressures in terms of service delivery.’

The budget also agreed to raise Argyll and Bute’s council tax by three per cent in April.

Councillor Currie said: ‘Like many other Scottish councils we have followed the Scottish Government’s guidance in relation to the three per cent rise in council tax. It is a decision we have considered extremely carefully and taken with some reluctance.

‘In the current climate, this is undoubtedly one of the decisions over which we have deliberated the longest. Ensuring families who need it are still able to receive the support was of the utmost importance.

‘The delivery of the £150 rebate to thousands of households is a key element of this. We can also look carefully at how we distribute our share of the £80 million funding support for people on lower income, announced just a few days ago.’

Councillors also backed plans to spend £300,000 on street lighting, and £100,000 on new litter bins across the area, as part of the authority’s budget for the year.

Also part of the budget will be £17,000 to keep seasonal public toilets open all year round, and £20,000 to suspend off-street parking charges for the two weeks before Christmas.

Staycation funding for the area will also be boosted by a further £100,000 while investment in the area’s roads will rise to £8million, with a further £500,000 allocated to active travel.

Speaking about the opposition’s proposal for an entrepreneur business improvement fund to provide support to small to medium businesses Councillor Lynch said: ‘The pandemic has impacted on the council, tourism, businesses and people. We are all aware that tourism is an economic driver for Argyll and Bute.

‘It is essential that we invest in the Argyll and Bute brand to maximise the tourism opportunities. It needs to recover, and businesses need to recover to pre-pandemic levels. People need to get back to normal and support local businesses.’

The new budget provides an extra £1m to be used to safeguard and support the council’s learning estate, while climate change projects will receive an extra £500,000.

Councillor Currie added: ‘The budgets presented by this administration over the council’s term have been consistently responsible, forward thinking and have linked to council priorities.

‘These are priorities that work on making the most of Argyll and Bute, to have opportunities and to seek to scale challenges as positively as possible.’