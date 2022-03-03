Card collaboration to grow Argyll business

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The new Argyll and Bute Gift Card can help the region to become more sustainable, driving tourism and encouraging people to shop local.

That is the view of Jason Coles, director and skipper at Dunoon-based Wreckspeditions, who joined the Argyll and Bute Gift Card to drive the powerboat tours side of his diving and touring business.

‘I heard about the Argyll and Bute Gift Card through the council and was happy to sign Wreckspeditions up,’ said Jason.

‘I think it’s a brilliant idea. I like the fact that with this gift card, you spend it like a debit card with the balance automatically deducted and the remainder left on the card ready to spend elsewhere, so you don’t lose out on getting change.

‘I also like the fact that all different types of businesses accept the Argyll and Bute Gift Card, with one gift card you can really get a feel for what the area can offer.

‘Or you could give the card to someone that doesn’t live here, and they can use it to explore Argyll and Bute.

‘The great thing about the new card is that it helps us to become more sustainable as a region.

‘Independent businesses here maybe don’t shout about themselves as much as the big chains, but when you look at what’s on offer right here in Argyll and Bute, you realise that you don’t need to go anywhere else.’

The Argyll and Bute Gift Card launched in November 2021 as part of a Scottish Government-backed initiative to give every region in Scotland its own branded Scotland Loves Local Gift Card. Scotland’s Towns Partnership is driving the scheme, alongside Perth-based technology firm Miconex.

In excess of 95 businesses across Argyll and Bute accept the new gift card, including shops, restaurants, local services and attractions, across both national and independent brands.

Jason says that people are keen to get out exploring in 2022, and the gift card gives them a way to do that.

‘Staycations really kicked off in 2021,’ he said, ‘I think I worked 116 days in a row. I was beat, but it was incredible!

‘People would turn up for their powerboat tour and start off saying that they were meant to be in the Algarve – and my response was always to ask why they need to go abroad when you have the stunning Scottish west coast to explore.’

‘As small businesses, we can all work together to promote the local area, not just our own businesses but others too, collaborating to put Argyll and Bute on the map, and being a part of the Argyll and Bute Gift Card is one way we can do that.’

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for the economy and rural growth said: ‘Argyll and Bute has some of Scotland’s most stunning landscapes, making it a region where people want to both live and visit.

‘The new Argyll and Bute Gift Card is another way for us to promote our area, and our fantastic businesses, to both visitors and locals alike.’

Scotland’s Towns Partnership Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: ‘The support from businesses across Argyll and Bute to the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card has been fantastic.

‘For residents and visitors these cards are yet another great way in which they can show their support for the brilliant attractions, restaurants and shops across the region and build a better future.’

Miconex operates 17 Town and City Gift Card programmes in Scotland and the firm’s managing director Colin Munro said that collaboration is key.

‘What we’ve seen from other areas of Scotland who have built really strong local gift cards for their area is that it’s a team effort; from the businesses who accept the card to the customers and employers who buy it.

‘There are over 41,000 households in Argyll and Bute, so if each household bought or were given a £50 Argyll and Bute Gift Card, it would be a £2 million cash injection for the region. The potential for the Argyll and Bute Gift Card is immense.’

Argyll and Bute Gift Cards are available to buy online, from £5, with delivery direct to the recipient. Visit scotlandgiftslocal.com for more information.