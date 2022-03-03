Announcements – March 4, 2022

DEATHS

HENDERSON – Peacefully on February 28, 2022, at his home Minnow Falls, Manse Brae, Lochgilphead, with his family by his side following an illness borne bravely, Robert (Bob) MacLaren Henderson, in his 90th year. (Designer of the Argyll Turbo GT Supercar) Beloved husband of Fay Snodgrass; much loved Dad of Laird, Laura, Duncan and Craig. Dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Much respected Step-Father of Elson, Robert and Janie. Dear brother of Clifford. A good friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Tuesday March 8 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in Bob’s Memory to Marie Curie and Macmillan Nurses Mid Argyll. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

LITHGOW – Peacefully at home on February 28, 2022, Sir William James Lithgow, 2nd Bt. of Ormsary, beloved husband of Mary Claire, loving father of Kate, James and John, and proud grandfather of six. Funeral Service 2pm, Thursday, March 10, at the Ormsary Graveyard, followed by tea at Ormsary Farm to which all friends are welcome.

MACCALLUM –

Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on February 25, 2022, Murdo Campbell MacCallum, in his 83rd year, Putechan Farm, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Violet Reid, much loved dad of Richard, Paula, Rory and Nikki and an adored gaga of Laura, Ashley, Courtney, Rory and Jamie.

TYRRELL – Peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital, on February 23, 2022, Jenny Brownlee O’May, in her 91st year, 12 Ramsay Place, Campbeltown and formerly of Bayview, Machrihanish, dearly beloved wife of the late John Tyrrell and a much loved aunt. Jenny’s funeral will take place on Friday, March 4. The service will take place in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church at 12.30p.m. The cortège will leave the Church at 1.00p.m. We will travel up Longrow, onto Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the Church or Kilkerran Cemetery alternatively you may pay your last respects to Jenny along our route.

WALLACE – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on February 25, 2022, Rona Baxter McLennan, in her 92nd year, Lilybank, Low Askomil, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Dr Archie Wallace, much loved mum of Alison, Elspeth and Ewan and a loving grandma of Graeme and Claire. Rona’s funeral will take place on Monday March 7, 2022 at 1.00 p.m. in the Town Hall. The cortege will leave the Town Hall at 1.30 p.m. We will travel along Main Street and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the Town Hall or Kilkerran Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Rona along our route. Family flowers only please. A Retiral collection will be held in aid of the Campbeltown Lifeboat.

MEMORIAMS

BURTON – For our boys Paul Gordon Burton and David Campbell Burton, in our hearts forever.

– The Burton Family, Oban and East Kilbride.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Christopher Beaton MacDonald (Chris), slept away on March 4, 2013, a devoted and loving husband, dad and papa.

Loved and remembered always.

– Eva, Christine and Christopher.