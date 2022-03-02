Driving forward road maintenance work

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

More than £2.6 million-worth of road maintenance work is earmarked for Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands over the next year, a report has revealed.

But the same document also shows that Argyll and Bute Council has a £100 million backlog of maintenance in its road network.

The council is planning to spend £342,000 on stabilising a slope on the road to Skipness near the Claonaig ferry terminal, as well as £210,000 on a stretch of the B8016 on Islay.

Works at Barrichbeyan and near Crinan Ferry are also listed to receive substantial funding.

The plans are part of the authority’s roads capital programme for roadworks across Argyll and Bute, which has funding totalling £8 million for the entire area.

A report on the programme was due to be discussed by councillors at a virtual meeting of the council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee on March 3.