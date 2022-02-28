Your Pictures – February 25, 2022
A rare glimpse of February sunshine brightens up this week’s ‘Your Pictures’ page.
Cheryl Ratcliffe-Nye from Ardrishaig sent us these photos, taken on Monday February 21 at Ardrishaig and Cairnbaan.
Cheryl said: ‘Finally a beautiful afternoon for a wander in the warmth of the sunshine after the three storms in a week. Everything is looking fresh and ready for a new season with spring just around the corner.
‘There is even frog spawn in the ponds and the birds are collecting nesting material. It really lifts your spirit.’
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk