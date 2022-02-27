Donald pulls out all the stops for Senegal project

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Tayvallich teenager’s bid to work with disadvantaged communities in western Africa is on track thanks to his determined fundraising efforts.

Donald Self is nearly a third of the way towards raising the cash needed to volunteer as a teacher in Senegal.

The Lochgilphead High pupil will begin working in Senegalese schools this August following his selection by Argyll charity Project Trust.

Based on the Isle of Coll, the charity has been organising long-term voluntary placements in Africa, Asia and Latin America for young people since 1967.

A keen piper, Donald has raised £2,000 towards the £6,950 target through busking at Murrayfield, crowdfunding and holding a car-boot sale, and he intends to hold more events in the coming months, including a kilted swim and a fundraising concert.

Donald explained why he chose to work with Project Trust: ‘I applied to this charity in particular because they only send volunteers to projects where they are really needed.

‘The opportunity to go overseas for a whole year as a full-time teacher, immersed in the job and totally integrated into the lifestyle and culture is something very special.

‘The responsibility that I will hold as a leading figure in the lives of these disadvantaged young people is not lost on me and is something I take very seriously.’

Project Trust was the first charity to specialise in organising overseas gap-year placements for school-leavers.

Since the trust first sent three volunteers to Ethiopia in 1967 more than 8,000 young people have volunteered with the charity in more than 67 different countries.

Donald expects to be working with pupils ranging in age from 11 to 20 in a variety of school settings, however, he also hopes to provide education for young people who are currently missing out.

He said: ‘Current volunteers are teaching girls who don’t have access to school at all, either due to having to work to provide for their families or because they are in a strict Muslim family that doesn’t allow them to go to school.

‘The volunteers provide hour-long after-school classes at their host’s house four days a week.’

Donald currently uses his out-of-school time to contribute to his fund through working as a waiter in the Tayvallich Inn.

‘I need to raise the sum of £6,950,’ he explained. ‘This money goes towards my teacher-training – which I will complete in July – flights, visas, school supplies, accommodation and basic living costs. It will also contribute to the continuation of Project Trust’s global operations.’

On his return from Senegal in 2023 Donald will be expected to report back on his experience in the hope of raising awareness about the communities he worked with.

A spokesperson for Project Trust said: ‘When volunteers return home we believe in the importance of them participating as active global citizens in their communities – sharing their knowledge and making a valuable contribution to global learning and understanding in the UK.

‘In this way Project Trust’s educational impact and reach goes well beyond the young people volunteering.’

Donald has set up a Just Giving page in a bid to get closer to his fundraising target. Donations can be made at https://justgiving.com/fundraising/donaldself