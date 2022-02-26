Storming through with spring on the way

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Thanks to those blaw-ins Dudley, Eunice and Franklin there’s been some pretty slothful crofting this past wee while.

Hunkered down in front of a fire fuelled by wood-scraps from 2020’s clean-up we’ve had time for some much-needed planning.

It’s a long-term project, this self-sufficiency malarkey, so a pile of last year’s perfectly rotted compost is just as exciting for us as the bumper crop of veggies it’s set to nourish.

While our caffeine habit might be doing us little good, hopefully it’s contributing to next season’s five-a-day as the granules from our wee machine are reputed to be at the top of the compost hierarchy.

The Argyll-roasted beans are joined on the pile by their less savoury fellow composters: veg peelings; well-rotted seaweed from our shore and, of course, the finest Highland manure that our girls supply in mind-boggling quantities.

The lucky beneficiaries of this sweet nourishment will be the early potatoes and the onion sets due for planting in early March and the parsnips and carrots that’ll be drilled in the coming days- if Dudley, Eunice and Franklin don’t have a pal called Gertrude on her way.

The bedraggled strawberries, which have valiantly withstood each storm, will be happy to know they’re due to be popped back into the cosy tunnel where they can coory doon for the rest of the winter. Joining them will be hundreds of seeds sown to generate tomato, cucumber and lettuce seedlings.

The bigger jobs like rotivating and reseeding the pig paddock will have to wait since the muddy porridge our Tamworths and Saddlebacks left behind is still a soaking quagmire.

In the meantime we’ll start afresh with harvesting the seaweed left stranded by the storms high above the tideline. Hauling it up the steep drive to the croft in slimy barrow-loads is a peching job on a dry day, but more akin to an ‘It’s a Knock-out’ episode when it’s blawn a hoolie and hailing horizontally, pebble-dashing your face.

We try to tackle the outside jobs in one drookit and freezing go. If you’re soaked to your socks and knickers, and wearing half a barrow-load of fermented seaweed, you might as well head round to the cowshed and set about harvesting there for more compost. Our ladies like their bedding freshened regularly and, of course, their flunkies oblige.

The hot shower and good fire that follow feel properly justified, and if there’s a wee dram poured, then all the better. It’ll be a while before we can be totally self-sufficient, however, as we’ve no plans for a sneaky wee whisky still out the back.

More legal, yet less traditional for these parts, could be a tiny little winery, but the spindly vines we tended with such care and attention last year have yet to fruit, so our application to the fine wines accreditation people is still a while off.

There have been a few limes to garnish a gin or three, plump raspberries for the morning porridge and a decent crop of strawberries, but nothing begins to rival the bounty that nature provides us without us having to raise a muddy finger.

The sweat and toil thrown into our daft attempts at growing wasabi and oranges hundreds of miles from their native climes might have been better spent harvesting the prolific bounty surrounding our wee scrap of land.

Elderflowers and elderberries bloom in profusion along our windy ridge, but it is the crazy wealth of brambles that fill the freezer now and have kept rickets at bay for the whole winter.

My granny would have made jam in the big jeelie pan I inherited from her, but it’s known in our kitchen as the lobster pot, so the brambles are enjoyed in puddings and porridge in their original glory.

Tending the seedlings for the new season

And that’s how it should be. The whole crofting project is about slow, steady progress towards a slightly more sustainable way of living. In years to come we hope to hear the patter of tiny Highland hooves running around our (drier) paddock; the fruit trees will grow; the compost will become ever sweeter and we’ll keep a closer eye on the weather forecast – or at least glue the gaping holes in my wellies.