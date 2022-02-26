Shinty referees wanted

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Camanachd Association has launched an appeal for new shinty referees.

Experienced referees Ross Brown, Andy MacLean and Archie Ritchie may not be available this season, while Neil MacDonald is switching from refereeing to being the new assistant manager of the Aberdour second team.

Referee numbers were already lower than the association would like and it is looking to recruit more male and female referees ahead of the new campaign.

A shinty referee receives a match fee and mileage allowance, the option of matches allocated on a local basis, an allocation of matches to fit in with referee availability and the knowledge they are giving back to Scotland’s most historic sport.

As a first step towards getting involved, new referees are required to attend a free foundation refereeing course.

Anyone interested in becoming a shinty referee should call Astie Cameron on 01463 715931/07912 731295 or email astie.cameron@shinty.com

Could you follow in the footsteps of Lochgilphead's Lachie Wood and become a shinty referee?