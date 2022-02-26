Great fun for young Mid Argyll shinty players

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kilmory and Dunadd Junior Camanachd Club is back with a bang.

Its young players took part in the Oban indoor shinty festival on Sunday February 20 and had a great time.

Laurene Cameron of the club said: ‘We’ve got 30-plus youngsters from P1 to P7 training on a Thursday, which is great. We’re hoping some summer festivals will be coming up. We are also hoping to host a tournament ourselves, but the main priority is getting them back playing games.’

She added: ‘Thanks to everyone who helped out on Sunday. We’re proud of all the players.’

Preparations are also well under way to have Dunadd women’s team ready for the season ahead, along with high school shinty training.

PICS:

The Kilmory and Dunadd Junior Camanachd P1-P3 boys who took part in their first tournament at the Oban indoor shinty festival. no_a08Kilmory_Dunadd01_P1_3

Some fantastic shinty was played by the Kilmory and Dunadd P4-P7 team, who had a great day. no_a08Kilmory_Dunadd02_P4_7