District news – February 25, 2022

Islay

After two Covid-hit years and ‘virtual only’ events, Fèis Ìle – the Islay Festival – is back for 2022.

The festival, held at the end of May, draws whisky and Islay fans from across the globe for a 10-day celebration of Islay, her culture and her spirit.

There is music, song, dancing, chatting, meeting friends – old and new – and perhaps a wee dram along the way.

The first batch of event tickets sold out in record time, but there are some still available.

The Islay distilleries will be announcing their events and programmes over the next couple of months, so look out for those.

The Fèis Ìle Facebook page has all the latest updates.

Helensburgh

Councillors have backed proposals for UK Government funding towards potential projects in Helensburgh and Lomond.

A bid to the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund could speed up plans to install cycle path facilities between Helensburgh and Rosneath.

It could also see the Burgh’s wooden pier, which has been closed to marine traffic since 2018, restored with a new berthing facility, as well as a new hydrogen and electric bus service.

Argyll and Bute Council hopes to soon submit a funding bid of up to £50million, including all those projects and others across Argyll and Bute, to the UK Government.

Kintyre

Glenbarr man Robbie Semple was one of a team of Argyll cycling enthusiasts who joined rugby legends as they pedalled more than 500 miles in 48 hours for Doddie Weir’s MND charity My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Led by Doddie’s former Scotland and British and Irish Lions teammate and Coll resident Rob Wainwright, the riders, including international cycling adventurer Mark Beaumont – himself with Tayinloan connections – set off from BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on February 10 to deliver the match ball for the Wales v Scotland Doddie Weir Cup game at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff two days later.

The fundraiser was a huge success, which is more than can be said for the game’s result…

Isle of Gigha

A stargazing spot at the northern end of Gigha has been named as a Dark Sky Discovery site by the UK Dark Sky Discovery Partnership.

The site has been promoted by Dark Skies Gigha, a group of islanders keen to promote the inner Hebridean island’s beautiful dark skies for both islanders and visitors via events held through the year.

Gigha’s site has been awarded Milky Way class, the highest designation, because it is possible to see our galaxy, the Milky Way, very clearly on a dark cloudless night.

This award makes Gigha one of the top 20 most remote zones in Scotland which have been designated as a Dark Sky Discovery Site in the Milky Way class.

Dunoon

A must for all comic book fans out there, the BGCP comic and toy market is coming to Dunoon Burgh Hall on March 12.

BGCP started out as The Big Glasgow Comic Page back in July 2012 and has since grown arms and legs, with Comic Con and other events now held all over the country.

The Dunoon market will have traders selling everything from comics, graphic novels, funko pop art and pins, action figures, mystery bags, trading cards, DnD keyrings, T-shirts, statues, anime and much more

Dunoon BGCP Comic Con is to be held at the Queen’s Hall in July.

For those less well versed in the ways of the Comic Con, these are conventions (con, for short) focused on comic books and related forms of pop culture entertainment, including movies, TV shows, and video games.

Mid Argyll

Since its establishment in June 1983, Mid Argyll Arts Association (MAAA) has been bringing high quality, and a huge variety of, musical and other artistic performances to the region.

Next on the agenda – all being well – will be the Trio Ecossaise, which MAAA hopes to welcome to to Ardrishaig Public Hall on Saturday March 12.

The Trio Ecossaise programme will include Mozart Kegelstatt Trio, Walker Craftsbury Trio, Rachmaninov Prelude in B minor and Brahms Trio.

It will be an event to remember, so watch this space for more information.