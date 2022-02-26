Back to nature at Inveraray History Society

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Inveraray History Society took a walk on the wild side at its latest meeting as Argyll Estates’ head stalker set his sights on an entertaining evening.

Tom Kirsop provided society members with an informative and imaginative talk at their February gathering, covering his work and experiences on the local estate.

Growing up in Clydebank, Tom had always had an interest in animals and moved to Argyll as a forest ranger in Dalmally.

Since starting to work with Argyll Estates, which he thoroughly enjoys, Tom has been able to develop his work with animals in many different ways.

In Queen Victoria’s time the current 50,000-acre estate was on an even bigger scale and has witnessed a huge increase in the number of deer since then.

This has been due to the lack of any natural predators and, with further planting of trees since the 1970s, the deer have had more protective covering.

Modern inventions such as drones and the use of argocats, have made it easier for people working on estates to estimate numbers of deer more accurately and to be able to meet the necessary annual targets of keeping the deer population to manageable levels.

Working on the estate also involves a range of other projects, such as collecting data on golden eagles, barn owls, making fishing available at the Glen Shira dam and taking clients out stalking.

More recently Tom has started up West Highland Wildlife Tours to give people of all ages a real insight into the wildlife and beautiful scenery on our doorstep.

For the society’s March meeting, Ken MacTaggart will give a presentation about ‘The Medieval Pilgrim Way to Loch Awe’.

The venue will be Inveraray church hall on Tuesday March 1, starting at 7.30pm.

Everyone is welcome. Please follow the Inveraray and District History Society on Facebook for our latest news.