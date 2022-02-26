Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – February 25, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

It is good that Argyll and Bute Council has tightened up its procedures so that elected councillors are kept ‘in the loop’ over significant decisions affecting their wards.

Councillor Philand is perfectly entitled to be frustrated not to have been included, along with his fellow Mid Argyll members, in the development of a plan to improve the Crinan Canal corridor – until a meeting to decide on its removal from the council-wide ‘Levelling Up’ bid.

Just why it wasn’t ready is not clear, but councillors should have been involved.

The only saving grace is that the canal corridor regeneration bid will go forward as part of the Rural Growth Deal, part-funded by the UK and Scottish governments along with a contribution from Argyll and Bute Council.

Let’s hope this goes to plan and the Rural Growth Deal lives up to its aspirations and delivers real progress for the region.

That aside, there are already signs of improvement in Mid Argyll and Tarbert, with recent news of some cash for Tarbert; Lochgilphead front green making progress and the Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme coming soon; planned Ardrishaig improvements and other projects including the MACPool upgrade and the refurbishment of Kilmartin Museum.