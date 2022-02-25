Yunique Tarbert art for our planet

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tarbert Academy S3 pupil Yunique Ogunshe is a COP26 Local Champion.

She has been working with a panel of young volunteers from Argyll and Bute to take forward the legacy of COP26, supported by Ann Kennovin and Jamie Titterton from the Argyll and Bute CLD Youth Work Team and local climate change action group Time For Change.

Yunique is aware of all the fantastic work already going on in Tarbert Academy and the wider community in terms of recycling, local food projects and environmental awareness raising. She has, however, devised a plan through which she hopes to engage even more young people in taking forward the ambitious targets set at the COP26 conference held last year in Glasgow.

As part of this, she invited individuals and families in Tarbert to create art from items they would otherwise throw away and to take the artwork, or pictures of it, to Tarbert Library for display during February.

To kick-start this, she organised an event for secondary pupils at Tarbert Academy after school on Thursday February 3. The group chatted as they created and were shown the work of Andy Goldsworthy, whose ephemeral and minimalist pieces inspired them to see beauty and potential in objects that would normally be thrown away.

PICS:

S3 pupil Yunique with some of the inspired – and inspiring – creations made from ‘rubbish’. no_a08COP26_TarbertArt05

A box of chocolates? no_a08COP26_TarbertArt03

Wearing the message with pride. no_a08COP26_TarbertArt08