Police report – February 25, 2022
Mannequin stolen
Between 8.30pm on Wednesday February 16 and 7.30am on Thursday February 17 on the A816 at Kilmelford, it is alleged a police mannequin was stolen from the roadside. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Firewood theft
Around midnight on Saturday February 19 at Balliemeanoch Farm, Portsonachan, on Lochaweside, a man was allegedly seen cutting down trees for firewood. Enquiries continue and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.