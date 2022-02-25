Noise concerns over bed and breakfast’s alcohol licence application

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The owners of Kilmartin Castle have attempted to quell concerns from the surrounding community regarding its application for an alcohol licence.

At a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council’s licensing board on Tuesday February 22 Dunadd community council (DCC) raised concerns about the bed and breakfast business’s bid to obtain on-sales and off-sales licences.

The community council suggested that the owners might be trying to attract wedding celebrations to the venue.

A spokesperson said: ‘It was agreed in principle that DCC has no objections, however, concerns were raised over noise levels, especially from weddings which may be taking place in the garden.

‘The application has no limit on outdoor sales, and as guests may be staying in other properties, there could be more than 15 people in the garden.

‘A question was also asked if the appropriate licence for weddings has been obtained. Our understanding from previous correspondence is that planning had to sign off for the castle to host weddings.’

In response a spokesperson for the castle said: ‘I can understand their concerns. However, I can assure you that we will not be organising any large weddings in the garden.

‘The only weddings that do happen at Kilmartin Castle are elopements. Our maximum number for elopements is 10 people.

‘Occasionally, we will stretch to 13. That is the way the castle has always operated. Nothing is changing there.

‘We have no intention of ever moving into the wedding market and we do not allow outside guests either into the castle or the grounds when we let the property exclusively. This is our home as well as our business, and not a party venue.

‘Only those staying in the castle can use the garden unless previously arranged – as I say, sometimes there are two or three more.

‘The entertaining area in the garden is located at the furthest point from the village so if we do hold an event then any noise will be minimised for residents.

‘The majority of events we are looking to hold outdoors will be held in the daytime and if held later will always be wrapped up before 10.30pm.

‘We are considerate neighbours and will always keep residents in mind at the planning stage. The events we are looking to do will have a community focus, so hopefully they will come along.’