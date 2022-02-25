Hamper of happiness raises school funds
Lochgilphead Primary School P6 pupil Rowan Cockburn was the lucky winner of a special hamper in a pre-Christmas raffle.
The hamper was packed with fantastic festive-themed goodies donated by businesses in Lochgilphead and the raffle raised £100 for the school.
Chair of Lochgilphead Primary PTA and parent council Samantha Balkeen said: ‘At the moment we are finding it difficult to raise funds through the traditional methods due to on-going Covid restrictions, so we really appreciated the support from everyone.
‘We would like to thank all the contributors – Argyll book shop, The Archway Gallery, Argyll Pharmacy, Bluestone gift shop, Danny’s Ironongers, Marmalade Deli, RS McColl newsagent, The Square Peg, The Sweetie Jar and West Coast Home.’