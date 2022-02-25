Councillor’s anger as canal cash bid withdrawn

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A senior council official has apologised to councillors for failing to consult them on a bid to a UK Government fund for the Crinan Canal corridor – before the plans were later withdrawn.

A work programme on the canal formed part of a £20million regeneration bid by Argyll and Bute Council to the Levelling Up fund.

But a report later revealed it had been taken out of the plans due to insufficient progress, leaving projects in Dunoon and Rothesay to share potential funding.

The proposed canal work will instead be taken forward as part of the council’s Rural Growth Deal bid.

The discussion took place at a virtual meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee on February 17.

Councillor Douglas Philand said: ‘Where has that decision come from? It is important members of the public are aware of the situation as it looked as if this could have been a real goer.

‘Since then, looking back over the committee papers, were any of the three ward members involved in the withdrawal? Was anybody involved in the decision to pull Ardrishaig?

‘There may have been something from a political point of view, so I am really keen to know why local members were not informed and who was involved.’

Councillors Sandy Taylor and Donnie MacMillan, also representing Mid Argyll – neither of whom is on the policy and resources committee – were also not consulted.

Fergus Murray, the council’s head of economic development, explained: ‘The principal reason was because we needed partners to develop the bid and the project was not developed sufficiently to get to the level we needed.

‘We felt the best chance of success was to consolidate on Rothesay and Dunoon and take Crinan further through the Rural Growth Deal.’

Councillor Philand replied: ‘…for me this highlights where local members are involved and not involved. Local members will look at it and ask “how did we influence that?”.

‘But to find this out now, the bit that gets to me is that three people, who will have a direct impact – and we have an election coming up – did not know.’

Kintyre and the Islands councillor Robin Currie, the council’s leader and the committee chairman, said: ‘To keep the record straight, no decisions have been made by members of the administrative group.

‘The recommendation is to approve the removal of the Ardrishaig/Crinan Canal element, so a decision will be made today.’

Executive director Kirsty Flanagan said officers ‘do want to engage with members, but in the last few weeks the pace has ramped up as we get consultants involved’.

She added regular reports to the leadership team will be made, with fortnightly engagement with councillors, including progress reports on bids.

Ms Flanagan said: ‘That should keep you well-informed and apologies you have not been informed until now.’

Councillor Philand said: ‘This is not democracy. I am really concerned about the decision making in this case.’