Bagged up and ready to blow

The world of pipe band competition could return to some form of normality in 2022 after three Covid-disrupted years.

In an update to pipe band enthusiasts, Alison Burke CEO-designate of governing body the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA), said: ‘The RSPBA is actively working with the promoters of the major championships and the branch network is doing the same for the local contests, to confirm the calendar of events for 2022.

‘Preparatory work is underway behind the scenes, for example agreeing the contracts and event licences, meeting with promoters and their events teams, undertaking site visits and confirming adjudicator and officials’ availability.’

The details of the major championships have already been added to the 2022 calendar on the [RSPBA] website, details of the local contests are in the process of being added to the template, and the full calendar of events will be published shortly.

The five major championships are:

May 21, British Pipe Band Championships in Greenock

June 11, UK Pipe Band Championships in Lurgan

June 25, European Pipe Band Championships in Inverness

July 30, Scottish Pipe Band Championships in Dumbarton

August 12-13, The World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow

Ms Burke continued: ‘After two years without competition we hope this year will be a momentous occasion, and that as many bands as possible will come together once again to compete in the greatest spectacle of pipes and drums.

‘We cannot wait to see you again and to meet our bands – old and new – whom we hope will come and join the competition.’

Nearer home, Mid Argyll Pipe Band is wasting no time in preparation for the season.

New sheepskin bags have been purchased and are now fitted on pipes.

These essential parts of the instrument – which can be of the biggest recurring expenses a player may face – were bought thanks to grant funding from A’Chruach Community Fund, through Foundation Scotland.

The cost to individual players in obtaining pipe bags was reduced with the help of the grant support, in line with Mid Argyll Pipe Band’s aim of minimising barriers to those wishing to take up pipes or drums in the Mid Argyll area.