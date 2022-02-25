Announcements – 25th February, 2022

DEATH

MCALLISTER – Suddenly at Campbeltown Hospital, on February 21, 2022, Duncan Campbell McAllister, in his 81st year, 21 Lorne Campbell Court and formerly of the Gluepot Bar, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Anita O’Brien, much loved dad of Mhairi and Stewart, loving papa of Stacey, Kyle, Darren, Kelan, Fraser, William, Tala, Lottie and Anya and great papa of Stewart, Josh, Esme and Luca. Duncan’s funeral will take place on Friday, February 25. The service will take place in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church at 12.30p.m. The cortège will leave at 1.00p.m. We will travel along Longrow, Lochend Street, Saddell Street, passing the Gluepot Bar, onto John Street across the Esplanade and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church or Kilkerran Cemetery alternatively you may pay your last respects to Duncan along our route.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

LANG – Florence, Jean and families would like to thank all relatives, neighbours and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers and phone calls which they received following the passing of their much loved mum. Thank you to Dr Norrie and the Accident and Emergency staff at Campbeltown Hospital, to the ambulance crew who attended, to the SACC air ambulance and to the doctors and staff at Wards 10A and 10D at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow for the care given. Sincere thanks to T.A.Blair, Funeral Directors, for their professionalism, to Rev. Steve Fulcher for the comforting church service and to organist Megan Anderson for her lovely music, also to those who paid their respects at the church and graveside, and en route to the cemetery. Thank you to the Argyll Arms Hotel for the refreshments after the service. A retiral collection raised £786 for the SACC Air Ambulance.

MACCORQUODALE –

The family of the late Angus MacCorquodale wish to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also, for the cards, messages and flowers received. Thanks to all staff at Glenaray Ward and a special thanks to Dr Henderson for their care and attention to Angus. Thanks also to Roddy and Fiona at D Macdonald for all funeral arrangements and special thank you to Cameron for conducting the funeral service at Cardross crematorium and to all who attended. A retiral collection of £270 was raised for CHAS.

STEWART – Kenneth and Alastair Graham would like to thank the staff and doctors at Campbeltown Hospital who made our mother’s last weeks comfortable and allowed her a dignified death. We would emphasise our gratitude to the social services carers, ShopperAide, and Carers Direct who made it possible for Margaret to remain at home for the last years of her life. The skilful care, genuine affection and attention to detail especially during the pandemic made all the difference. Thanks also to Blair Funeral Directors, Fresh Connection, Rev Philip Wallace and Cardross Crematorium for their professional services. A collection of £275 was raised for Campbeltown Red Cross.

MEMORIAMS

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alex (Snr), loving partner of Nan, much loved father and papa, who died February 24, 2015.

Always remembered.

Sadly missed.

– Love from all the family.

MACVICAR – In loving memory of Christina (Teena), died March 1, 2007.

– Johnnie, Mitchell, Catherine and families.