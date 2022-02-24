Council floats notion of saving the ark

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A ‘Biblical scale’ sculpture of Noah’s Ark built without planning consent high above the Kyles of Bute might not have been sunk by Argyll and Bute Council.

The ark was built in 2021 by forester and environmental campaigner David Blair to highlight the climate crisis and potential sea level rises.

But no sooner had the modern-day Noah hammered the final nail into his 22-metre-long ark than council officers hit him with an enforcement notice requiring him to submit a planning application.

The subject came before Argyll and Bute Council’s Planning, Protective Services and Licensing Committee earlier this week – with councillors recommended to grant planning permission by planning officials.

The structure near Tighnabruaich, designed by Mr Blair for last November’s COP26 conference in Glasgow, stands six metres high and more than five metres wide.

Mr Blair said: ‘The Ark is a form that most people will connect with. Its synchronicity with Noah and the great flood resonates with sea level rises due to climate change, with many species and habitats threatened with extinction.’

The ‘arkitect’, a woodsman who has lived in Tighnabruaich for more than 25 years, added: ‘The Ark is a call to action – we cannot afford to miss this boat. Climate change is by far the greatest threat that humanity, and most of life on earth, has ever faced and it is only us that can do anything about it.’

The ark’s one objector, a resident of Tighnabruaich, said that ‘although the wooden structure is a laudable gesture’, it is ‘a political statement’ and ‘attacks various forms of political thought’.

The objector continued: ‘The builder is known for his political views on the environment, as well as setting up the local Extinction Rebellion group, an extremist fringe group which has courted many legal and court rulings. There is a huge element of civil disobedience from this builder, which he seems to relish.

‘COP26 has ended and the applicant/builder states that the wooden structure is temporary until 2045 but, in truth, whilst the structure is a political statement, it also blights the skyline and does not fit within the local area and local buildings let alone meet with the local authority and Scottish definitions of a building.’

A council planning officer noted in a report to committee members: ‘The visual and landscape impact of the development will be assessed. The other issues set out above do not have a material bearing upon the planning aspects of the case.’

NatureScot, a consultee, said: ‘Crucially, it is not visible at all from the National Trust for Scotland viewpoint at Creagan Dubh.

‘Given this, combined with the nature of the building materials used (open trusses made from non-reflective larch wood that will dull with time) and design features (open and curved), it is not considered that visual impacts will be significant.

‘Given the nature of the structure and its relatively small scale (compared to the adjacent telecommunications mast at Creag Rubha Bhain, for instance), it is not considered that it adversely affects the landscape character of the area.’