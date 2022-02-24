Council backs Argyll events in Covid recovery

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Cowal Highland Gathering is to receive a £30,000 grant from Argyll and Bute Council as it prepares to take place in person for the first time in three years.

The event, at Dunoon Stadium in August, had to take place virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But preparations are being made for the 2022 event to take place from August 25-27, and it is the only event recommended to receive more than £15,000 from round four of the council’s strategic events and festivals (SEF) fund.

The Mull Rally has been recommended to receive £15,000, Mull of Kintyre Music and Arts Festival is earmarked for £11,000 and the Tiree Wave Classic is in line for £10,000.

Seven other events across Argyll and Bute are recommended to receive smaller grants.

Councillors approved the recommended grant awards at the virtual meeting of the authority’s policy and resources committee on February 17.

Eleven events across culture, sport and the arts will receive support totalling £95,300 from round four of the council’s fund.

The total budget available for 2022/23 is more than £150,000.

Councillors agreed to make remaining SEF funds, estimated to be £55,000, available to apply for.

Receiving £5,000 grant awards are Jura Music Festival, the Gathering of Cowal Clans and Helensburgh Winter Festival.

The Highlands and Islands Music and Dance Festival will get £4,700, West Highland Yachting Week £3,600 and Inveraray Highland Games £3,000.

Tarbert Seafood Festival has also been recommended for £3,000 despite being £800 over the 20 per cent criteria.

The report says it is felt this ‘does not prejudice the other applications’ and the funding is available.

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for economic growth said: ‘Events and festivals have played an important part in the economic health of Argyll and Bute in past years. The Covid pandemic however has dealt this sector a hard blow.

‘These funding awards are all about supporting the recovery of the local events and festivals industry and through it, the growth of local economies across Argyll and Bute.’

Information on how to apply for the next round of funding will be available on the council’s website and social media channels at the end of February, for applications to be returned by the end of April.