Tourism drive builds urban and rural links

People from Scotland’s towns and cities to are being invited to ‘Go Rural’ and visit a nearby farm or croft in 2022.

The Go Rural campaign will encourage urban residents to get out into the countryside, buy food and drink directly from a farmer, visit a farm for the day or book an overnight break or holiday.

As well as making people aware of what is on their doorstep, there will be a focus on building knowledge and awareness of the countryside code and how to keep humans and animals safe in the countryside.

The campaign is being delivered by sector body Scottish Agritourism, using the Go Rural consumer facing brand with support from other farming, rural and tourism organisations.

The investment is part of a destination and sector marketing fund administered by VisitScotland as part of the Covid recovery programme on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Activities will include live tours on social media every weekend, blogs and guides featuring the nearest Go Rural farms where people can buy or eat farm produce, visit for a day out or take a quick weekend change of scene.

A series of podcasts and videos will capture the stories of different farmers across Scotland and a number of social media influencers and journalists will also visit different locations.

Scottish Agritourism members are being encouraged to host events on farm over the Easter break with many planning spring farm tours to complement another two weeks of the popular ‘Lambathon’ live on social media in April, which will form part of the overall campaign.

Caroline Millar, sector lead for Scottish Agritourism, said: ‘In Scotland, 83 per cent of the population lives on two per cent of the land in urban areas.

‘Farmers are not only keen to welcome urban residents to visit the countryside, but to buy food and drink directly from a farmer and to have the opportunity to be able to have those on-farm discussions about how Scotland’s food and drink is produced, and what farmers do to look after the environment and landscape.

‘Visiting a farm and providing access to green space is hugely beneficial to a person’s mental and physical wellbeing.

‘We do however have a responsibility as an organisation encouraging thousands of people to visit the countryside to explain the importance of how to leave only footprints and how to act responsibly for the safety of farm animals, wildlife, and people.

‘Conversations about responsible tourism will be a key focus of the campaign, delivered in a way which will inform and build relationships.’

Farmers and crofters who don’t have an agritourism business can also take part by sharing content and using #GoRural.