Kilmory host Col Glen in new cup competition

The draw for the Camanachd Association’s new cup competition for clubs with a single senior team has thrown up some interesting ties.

Thirteen sides were split into north and south sections for the opening round pairings and Kilmory play host to Col Glen in a tie scheduled for April 16.

Cruachanside – a new team made up former Taynuilt and Glenorchy players – are off to Ballachulish, whilst Ardnamurchan welcome Tayforth.

South and north teams remain apart throughout the draw, guaranteeing a south/north final.

First round – Saturday April 16: Northern section: Lochcarron v Aberdeen University; Glengarry v Strathspey Camanachd. Byes – Lewis Camanachd and Boleskine.

Southern section: Ardnamurchan v Tayforth; Kilmory v Col Glen; Ballachulish v Cruachanside. Bye; Strachur-Dunoon.

Quarter finals – Saturday May 14: Kilmory/Col Glen v Ballachulish/Cruachanside; Glengarry/Strathspey Camanachd v Lochcarron/Aberdeen University; Boleskine v Lewis Camanachd; Strachur-Dunoon v Ardnamurchan/Tayforth.

The single team cup competition final will take place on Saturday July 16.

With the start of the 2022 shinty season a week away, just a few pre-season friendly matches beat the elements on Saturday February 19. Among those – and purely because it was played on the artificial pitches at Dunoon Grammar School – new combined team Strachur-Dunoon made their first appearance, beating recently-formed outfit Uddingston 3-0.

Friendly matches that fell victim to the wild and wet weather included Inveraray v Oban Camanachd and Bute v Kyles Athletic.

Col Glen, meanwhile, held a pre-season training session with a difference when they travelled to the east coast for a fitness workout near Dunbar, including sand dune hill sprints and swimming in the North Sea between exercises.

PIC:

Cameron Middleton of Strachur-Dunoon, in blue, tussles for possession in last week’s friendly match with Uddingston at Dunoon Grammar School. mp_a08Shinty_Strachur_Dunoon03