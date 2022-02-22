Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice invite private renters

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Until the end of February, your local CAB is inviting private rental tenants, as well as those looking to rent privately in the area, to share their views and experiences in a one-off, completely confidential survey.

Did you know, the Scottish Government is currently consulting on ‘The New Deal for Tenants’? Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau wants to see the challenges local people face when renting privately aren’t overlooked.

This is a particularly difficult area to secure affordable private rentals and CAB wants to take this opportunity to let local people share their experiences of the private rental sector.

Have your say at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/HVJL2F/

Or, to have your say in other ways telephone 01546 605550 or email info@abcab.org.uk

(print, large print and telephone participation are all available)