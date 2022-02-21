Your Pictures – February 18, 2022
This week we feature one of our own photographs.
We couldn’t resist publishing this photo of the very handsome Thor, a Toggenburg billy goat, owned by Julie Liddell.
Thor was at Carloonan Farm near Inveraray last week to help emphasise the point that new legislation in Scotland means that dogs must be under control around a wider range of animal species than before, now including goats among many others.
You can read the full story elsewhere in this issue.
Thor provides the romantic interest for Julie’s herd of goats, the milk from which she uses to make Sallachry Soaps from her home near Inveraray.