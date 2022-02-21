Hannah spirals to success with debut album

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A talented Ardfern musician who lit up the MOJO stage last October has just released her debut album.

Hannah Boaden played a stunning set with her musician partner Paul Standing at MOJO’s live celebration of original Argyll music in Craignish Village Hall.

The inspiring musical duo have now decided that they should give their folk/grunge collaboration a proper band name, so…introducing Seeking Spirals.

Eight punchy tracks make up Seeking Spirals’ debut album, Back in a Moment, some of which were performed at MOJO.

The album is available on the Bandcamp online streaming service and hopefully in CD format before too long.

More information can be found on the Seeking Spirals Facebook page.

Hannah and Paul meantime are looking forward to building on more of their own original creations and, like many others, are getting ready for the music industry to get a rockin’ and a rollin’ with more gigs soon.

MOJO organiser Dan Griffiths said: ‘We like Hannah and Paul’s new band name and we are delighted that they have also just released their debut album. Everyone at MOJO wishes them the very best.’

He added: ‘Look out for more updates from our local, live and original Argyll musicians and stay tuned for news of this years MOJO event coming soon – and details of how you could be one of the acts on the night.’