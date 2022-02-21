Festival worth making a song and dance over

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The much-loved Highland and Islands Music and Dance Festival is back on the calendar.

After two years of cancellations because of Covid, the festival is to return on Saturday April 30 at the Rockfield Centre in Oban.

In the hope that the festival could be staged live in 2022, committee members have been meeting every two weeks since October to make preparations.

So far it will centre on the junior piping section, which traditionally attracts young talent from across the country as well as top-quality judges.

The committee remains optimistic that dance competitions could be held for this year, too, but discussions continue on that front. If they can go ahead it will be at the Corran Halls in the town

Isla Munro is working hard behind the scenes ‘so watch this space’, says festival chairperson Breege Smyth, who added: ‘I’m absolutely humbled by the committee who are an amazing and committed team.’

The committee is also grateful to Iain Hurst from the Netherlorn Piping Committee, who is playing a big part in helping organise the junior piping.

This will be the first time the festival has used the new Rockfield Centre as a venue.

‘The place will be buzzing. We want to have an audience but, of course, we’ll have to make sure we are Covid-compliant on the day,’ said Breege.

Festival committee members are on the look-out for £1,000 sponsorship from a business, organisation or individual to cover the costs of this year’s junior piping competition.

‘Funding has been another constraint for this year because we’ve not known what can all go ahead.

‘We have a shortfall of £1,000 and are hoping a business or someone will step up and help so we know we can run and all costs are covered,’ said Breege.

Volunteers to join the committee or help out during the festival are also needed.

‘It’s a great opportunity to get involved in a festival that has been going for 38 years,’ added Breege.

Oban councillor and HIMDF committee member Jim Lynch said: ‘It’s been sorely missed, not just from home but across the Highlands and Islands and beyond. It’s great it’s coming back. We’re looking forward to welcoming old friends and new.’