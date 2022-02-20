Letters to the editor – February 18, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Islay ferries

Sir,

CalMac says, in response to requests from Islay for ferry capacity increases in the coming months, that these would be unaffordable.

The organisation is probably right, given the constraints on capacity of its current fleet, and its apparent inability to ease these expediently by either building, buying, or chartering extra vessels.

Ferries are complex vessels these days and the technology is continually evolving, so the ability to keep up is essential.

Great things are now promised with the proposed new Islay ferries, but then such claims have been made before and the company is still in a jam, which suggests its procurement policies can be questioned.

Poking into the history of the vessel which is to be replaced, MV Finlaggan, I discovered that while she was being built at Remontowa, the yard was also busy with an order for Torghatten Nord – four LNG-powered ferries for its Vestfjord services.

Comparisons are interesting. Finlaggan requires 5,250kw for a capacity of 86 cars and 550 passengers, with a service speed of 16kt. ‘Vaeroy’, ‘Baroy’, ‘Lodingen’ and ‘Landegode’ have capacity for 120 cars and 390 passengers, with a top speed of 22kt and service speed of 16kt.

Finlaggan’s cost at £24.5million was a little higher than the Vestfjord boats too. Torghatten got the four LPG ferries plus two conventional ones for £117m.

CalMac now claims its Option 2 ferries for Islay – to be delivered in 2025 – will be a great step forward, particularly in propulsion efficiency.

This is to be welcomed, though it happens to be the same year Torghatten expects to put its first pair of large hydrogen-powered ferries into service on the Vestfjord routes.

It seems CMAL/CalMac will still be behind, having not yet managed to put any LNG-powered vessel into operation, 10 years after the Norwegians did so.

I could add that the Vestfjord ferries operate overnight as a routine requirement.

Arthur Blue, Ardrishaig

Helping Argyll and Bute families

Sir,

Households in Argyll and Bute have received £706,580 from low income pandemic payments and £986,440 from bridging payments that support families with children in receipt of free school meals.

Across Scotland, these payments have amounted to the Scottish Government delivering more than £145 million to more than 530,000 low income households – including more than 143,000 school-age children receiving bridging payments.

The pandemic has been incredibly difficult for so many families for a variety of reasons. Some have lost wages and jobs, others have seen an increase in heating bills as we all spent more time at home.

I’m glad the SNP Scottish Government has been helping families in Argyll and Bute to get through this tough time with £1,693,020 of support, in addition to offering Scottish low income benefits and the Scottish Child Payment.

We know that families in Argyll and Bute are going to continue to feel the pressure as we face a cost of living crisis, so it is reassuring to see the Scottish Government’s focus on helping those who need it most and their commitment to delivering bridging payments this year.

Sadly, the contrast between the SNP Government in Holyrood and the Tories at Westminster could not be clearer.

While the SNP get on with extending the Scottish Child Payment to under 16s and doubling the payment to £20 per week per child from April, the Tories are cutting support for those who need it most and implementing unfair tax hikes on households.

It’s now beyond all doubt that Westminster control is not working for people in Argyll and Bute. The only way to keep Scotland safe from Tory cuts is to become an independent country, with the full powers needed to build a fairer society.

Jenni Minto, MSP for Argyll and Bute

Why Scouts is #GoodForTwo

Sir,

Scouts are at the heart of the community here in Argyll, helping young people step up and gain skills for life.

But this is only possible when we have enough volunteers to support them. Now, what I’ve found is that volunteering is good for you. It’s good for your skills and CV, your wellbeing and your local community too.

The research backs this up. Over three quarters of volunteers (77 per cent) tell us they found volunteering improved their mental health and wellbeing, while two thirds say it makes them feel less isolated. And we all need that in these dark winter months.

Starting on February 22 (22/2/22) we’re starting a new campaign in Argyll called #GoodForTwo. This is all about sharing the fun and friendship of Scouts with a friend.

Volunteers and young people in Scouts right across Argyll will be asking a mate to come along and try it for themselves.

So if someone asks you to come along – don’t be shy.

It’s a chance to make new friends, learn new skills and most importantly, have some fun. And that’s a promise.

Ellie Simmonds OBE, Paralympic champion and Scout ambassador