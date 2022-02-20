Get ready for the autumn Puffer

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

With the primary focus on getting Mid Argyll Community Pool (MACPool) back open after recent refurbishment work, the organisers have decided to defer the 2022 Crinan Puffer race until later in the year.

The race is organised by the operator of Mid Argyll Community Pool, Mid Argyll Community Enterprises Limited (MACEL) with the support of sponsors Scottish Sea Farms and Mid Argyll businesses and the co-operation of Scottish Canals.

In a Facebook update on February 8, the organisers said: ‘We have taken the decision not to run the race at the end of March this year as we will be gearing up at that time to get back in to the pool to get it re-opened after it being under redevelopment for the last year.

‘Once we have the pool back up and running we will then be able to focus on bringing you a race this autumn.

‘Please keep your eyes peeled on Facebook and our website for updates later on this spring and summer of our plans for the race. Many thanks for your understanding.’

The popular event, run in pre-pandemic years beside the Crinan Canal between Crinan and Ardrishaig, went virtual for 2021.