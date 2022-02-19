Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – February 18, 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Good and bad

There’s a mix of positive news and other stories which are more on the depressing side this week.

Costs are definitely rising across the board – from council tax to electricity and food to fuel – which makes it all the more important to look out for each other as times get tougher.

The lifeblood of our rural communities is our local shops and services, and if we continue to support local, they might just be there to support us in the longer term.

Fun returns

But enough depression.

How good is it to see our events and festivals planning to return this year?

If the past couple of years have taught us anything it’s that you never know what’s round the corner. But at least there is hope for a brighter, more sociable spring, summer and autumn.

Take the lead

It’s been great to see something constructive come out of the horrific sheep attack a few years back.

As for the new penalties for allowing dogs to harass or attack animals and birds – it’s quite simple, just keep them on the lead unless well clear of livestock, horses or game birds.