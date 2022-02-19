A long way for a pint

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

There are some fantastic eating and drinking places in Tarbert, but one London news website caused a little confusion last week when it recommended the Loch Fyne village’s delights to visitors on the Isle of Harris.

The various Tarberts are occasionally mixed up (The Gaelic ‘Tairbeart’ meaning by a narrow strip of land, or isthmus, of which there are many on the west coast), but the MyLondon website was slightly wide of the mark in its recommendations for Tarbert, Harris in its ‘Lifestyle’ section.

Eagle-eyed Domhnall Macsween, perhaps better known as ‘Sweeny’ on his home island of Lewis, homed in on the error and posted on Twitter: ‘Spotted this cracker. Typical work from remote London writer. They’ve recommended the Corner House and the Starfish Restaurant in Tarbert, Harris.’

He added: ‘…Google tells me they’re in Tarbert, Loch Fyne, only 150 miles away.’

MyLondon has since corrected the mistake, and now recommends the Loomshed Deli and Coffee Shop and the Pierhouse Cafe and Restaurant in place of the longer trip to Loch Fyne.

But, for anyone writing about any of the Tarberts it has to be said, even for those living in Scotland – there but for the grace of God…