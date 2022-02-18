Tarbert set for improvement works

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Improved town centre access, a safer cycling and walking route and replacement play equipment are just some of the works happening in Tarbert throughout February and March.

Tarbert is set to benefit from major regeneration works by Argyll and Bute Council.

Work was due to start on February 14 to widen a section of Tawny Trail, a popular walking and cycling path between School Road and Oakfield.

The work also includes installing new lighting, drainage and an enlarged culvert on the route.

The council is carrying out the work after securing £170,000 of funding from the Scottish Government’s Cycling, Walking and Safer Routes initiative.

This project will take eight weeks to complete, with the path remaining open as much as possible.

The council will also replace an existing slide at the nearby play park and move this to a new position.

There will be improved access to the play park with a new safer, all-access surface.

The area around the changing rooms will be resurfaced and down to Back Road.

Work will start in March and the play park will be closed while the improvement works are carried out.

In the town centre, the local authority will start a programme of works along Harbour Street. Preparatory work starts from February 21 to drop kerbs and improve access.

Business access will remain open, with some delays as work takes place outside doorways. The work is planned to minimise impact on the businesses.

Resurfacing work on existing footpaths will start from February 28. Weather permitting, this phase of the work is due to take two-to-three weeks.

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for the economy and rural growth, said: ‘We are committed to making Argyll and Bute a fantastic place to work, live and visit.

‘The Tarbert improvement works is great news for the town and community. Work on the trail and play park will provide a vital green space for people to enjoy.

‘We hope with improved town centre access, more people will support local businesses and help with ongoing economic recovery. ‘