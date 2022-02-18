Call for government help on electricity unfairness

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Highlands and islands region, including Argyll and Bute, is a net exporter of energy – yet it faces a much bigger increase in electricity bills than other parts of the UK.

Argyll and Bute Council leader Councillor Robin Currie this week joined six other local authority leaders from the Highlands and Islands in writing to UK Government ministers asking for a change in the approach to electricity distribution.

A recent announcement by energy regulator Ofgem will lift the price cap by more than 50 per cent – meaning that energy bills will rise on average by £990 each year.

Households in the Highlands and islands region, however, including Argyll and Bute, will face significantly higher increases, with some bills rising by almost £1,700.

Councillor Currie said: ‘I am deeply worried about the impact that this will have on people who are already anxious and struggling to cope with daily living costs.

‘It is completely unacceptable that people should have to worry about making choices between eating or heating. These basic needs cannot become out of reach; urgent action is required.

‘That is why I have joined other council leaders in writing to Kwasi Karteng [secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy] and Michael Gove [secretary of state for housing, communities and local government] urging them to look at changing electricity distribution.

‘Action is needed to bring it in line with the likes of gas and telecoms, and share the cost of energy distribution across the UK.

‘The UK Government can show that it is serious about the Levelling Up agenda by doing what it can to right what is yet another very serious inequality between this region and the rest of the country.

‘The Highlands and Islands area is a net exporter of energy to the rest of the UK and, because of its weather and winter daylight hours, has a greater energy need.

‘People should not have to worry about whether their household budget can meet the costs of food, heat and light, nor should they have to make choices at this level. I hope that the UK Government hears our call for action and does what it can now to tackle this very concerning situation.’