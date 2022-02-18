Building supplies firm sponsors Bullough Cup
MKM Building Supplies Oban has been announced as sponsor of this year’s Bullough Cup which was drawn at the company’s Oban depot.
Branch directors Iain Hunter and Sandy Cameron understand the importance of shinty
within the communities the Oban branch serves and saw this year’s tournament as
a perfect opportunity to strengthen and support Scotland’s iconic community sport.
Iain said: ‘By sponsoring the Bullough cup we felt it was a great opportunity to help support the growth of shinty. We wish all the teams the very best of luck in this year’s competition.’
Camanachd Association marketing and communications (south) director Roddy McCuish said: ‘Shinty is always looking to partner with community-focused organisations and we are excited for this sponsorship to bring even more well-deserved attention to the Bullough Cup.’
Bullough Cup 2022 draw
First round, April 30: Inveraray v Kyles Athletic; Kilmory v English Shinty Association
Second round, May 21: Lochside Rovers v Glasgow Mid Argyll; Bute v Aberdour; Oban Celtic v Strachur-Dunoon; Kilmory/ESA v Inveraray/Kyles Athletic
Semi final: July 9
Final: August 27