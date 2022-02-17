Star weather the storm in East Kilbride

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

SAFL Division One

Claremont 0 – Lochgilphead Red Star 2

Red Star travelled to East Kilbride on Saturday February 12 for their first league game in four weeks and came out on top in a tough contest played in horrendous conditions.

With howling wind and brutal hail showers throughout the game was never going to be a great spectacle but despite missing five key players Star ended up deserved winners on the day.

The opening goal came from in-form Aaron Moore who picked up the ball on the edge of the box and fired his shot past the out-stretched keeper to give Star the lead after 15 minutes.

The visitors continued to press and should have added to their lead before the break: Keir Whitefield was foiled by the cross bar with a long-range effort before Stuart MacLean hit the post and the bar with a couple of efforts.

Into the second half and Star had to defend a bit more against the wind but the back three of Ben Forbes, Andy Weir and Fraser Talbot handled the Claremont threat well with Jake Weir not having to do too much in goals.

Star freshened the attack with the introduction of Neily Russell, who stung the keeper’s palms with an effort from a tight angle.

The three points were secured 10 minutes from time when Aaron Moore rose highest to flick on a teasing ball from Ben Forbes which beat the keeper and put Star 0-2 up, which keeps the Lochgilphead side well in the promotion hunt at the half-way point of the season.

Red Star are on their travels on Saturday February 19 as they play Argyll rivals Dunoon in the Jimmy Marshall Cup.