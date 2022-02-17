And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful is calling for Scotland’s communities to join a spring clean challenge this spring.

Recent research by the charity revealed that 70 per cent of Scots are concerned about litter in their area.

Spring Clean Scotland is the perfect opportunity to make a difference, get involved and help make the places we care about cleaner and safer.

Just half an hour of picking up litter and disposing of it safely can help an area look cleaner and feel safer, and evidence shows it also prevents more litter being dropped.

Why not organise a litter pick with friends, family, workmates or your wider community? Or find one to join in with on Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Clean Up Scotland map.

Schools can get involved too – there is a Live Lesson open to all schools across the UK.

Keep Scotland Beautiful CEO Barry Fisher said: ‘Across Scotland we have seen a steady increase in the amount of litter over the past decade.

‘While this is a real challenge, we are heartened by the incredible work of litter-picking heroes up and down the country.

‘We would love as many people as possible to join in from March 21 to April 21 to help clean up our country.’

Visit www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org to find out more and sign up.