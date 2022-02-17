Cowal Gathering to return after three years

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

For the first time in three years, Cowal Highland Gathering will return to Dunoon Stadium in 2022.

Nobody could have predicted at the end of the 125th Cowal Gathering in August 2019 that it would another three years before the sights and sounds of one of Scotland’s best family days out would be experienced again.

The event will be held from Thursday August 25 to Saturday August 27 and will feature a full programme, including the world Highland dancing championships, the Cowal pipe band championship and the Cowal international heavy athletics championship.

Live music fans will be well catered for as The Gig at the Gathering returns to rock the stadium on Cowal Gathering Friday night, before some of Scotland’s best-known traditional bands return on Cowal Gathering Saturday to the Live Music Tent.

Cowal Gathering chair Ronnie Cairns spoke of his excitement that the 128-year-old gathering will be live this year: ‘This is the best possible news and I can’t wait to welcome competitors and spectators from across the world through the gates of Dunoon Stadium this August.

‘While Cowal’s Virtual Gathering entertained thousands of Gathering fans across the globe in 2020 and 2021, there is nothing that compares to the atmosphere of games day.

‘We’ve waited for three years to gather together again and this year we are going to make sure we celebrate in style.’