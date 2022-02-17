Announcements – February 18, 2022
ENGAGEMENT
BLUE – RANKIN – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement on January 16, 2022, of Julie, daughter of Tommy and Marjorie, to Billy, eldest son of Billy and Margaret.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
GALBRAITH – Doreen and family would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy by card, letters, phone calls and flowers after the recent loss of Sandy. Special thanks to Dr. Malcolm Elder for his care and support and to Rhys Blair and the Blair family for their outstanding professionalism and thoughtful attention to detail. Thanks also to Rev. Steve Fulcher for his very personal and fitting service and to those who attended the service, graveyard and stood in the street to pay their respects. We are also very grateful to Argyll Bakeries who came to the rescue and provided excellent refreshments in the village hall.
MEMORIAM
SARGENT – Treasured memories of a dearly loved dad and papa, Roger, taken from us on February 17, 2019.
To lose you was a bitter wrench,
The pain cut to our core,
We cried until our tears ran out,
And then we cried some more.
Miss you more than words can say.
– Senga, Billy and family.