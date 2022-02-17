ACHA considers all-electric avenue

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) has installed two electric charging points at its offices in Oban and Helensburgh, with a further one being installed in Bowmore by the end of February.

The ACHA Group has 60 vans and trucks run by its repairs subsidiary Argyll Homes for All. The group is running a trial with recently-acquired electric vehicles as part of its ongoing work on carbon neutrality. The trial aims to evaluate the effectiveness and reliability of the electric vehicles and their charging facilities, which will then inform the way forward.

Alastair MacGregor, ACHA group chief executive, said: ‘The association has 5,200 properties scattered from Cardross to Tiree, across Scotland’s second-largest local authority with a coastline longer than that of France.

‘Our fleet’s reliability is key to delivering repairs services across such a huge rural geographical area with many challenges.

‘We recognise the transition from fossil fuels has to take place but we want to ensure that through this trial we can identify what works and what doesn’t to inform what type of procurement and service arrangements we have for the future.’