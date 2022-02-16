Ferry concessions set to rise

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Concessionary ferry fares are due to increase in April following a decision by Strathclyde Partnership for Transport’s concession scheme joint committee.

The increases will apply to both CalMac and Western Ferries passengers who have an SPT concession card and will see subsidised single fares rise from £1 to £2.50 and return fares rise from £2.50 to £4 in April.

The concessionary travel scheme applies to 25 ferry routes on the west coast operating between Ardrossan-Brodick in the south and as far north as Coll and Tiree-Oban.

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron said: ‘I have been contacted by constituents who are understandably perplexed and angry at such an unprecedented increase.

‘This will affect mainly older people and those with disabilities, who are very often on fixed incomes, and have no alternative but to use the ferries.

‘It’s not too late – even if it is last minute – for ministers to intervene.’