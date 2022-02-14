Your Pictures – February 11, 2022
A misty Argyll castle is the subject of this week’s featured photograph by Sharon Hiley.
Sharon captured the atmospheric scene at Tarbert Castle, a much-loved historical site looked after by Tarbert Castle Trust.
The castle has ancient royal connections, dating back to the 11th century. King Robert the Bruce rebuilt and extended the fortification in the early 14th century, before King James IV erected the tower house – which can still be seen today – in the late 15th century.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
PIC:
no_a06YourPictures01_SharonHiley