Kilberry Loop Sportive announced

The popular Kilberry Loop Sportive will take place on Saturday August 6 this year.

Organised by Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club and local man John Hardie, the 40-mile open road event starts and finishes in Tarbert.

Registered as an event with British Cycling, the fun, friendly Kilberry Loop Sportive is targeted at every level of cyclist. The route is signposted, has a refuel stop half way around, is marshalled at key points and has a sweeper vehicle to provide encouragement.

Family-run restaurant ‘The Gather’ on Campbeltown Road provides the start and finish point. The route takes cyclists north out of the village towards Lochgilphead on the A83 before heading onto the B8024 Kilberry single track road.

For competitive cyclists this is a challenging route with an elevation gain of 2,500 feet, but for those who are taking it a bit easier, there are lots of photograph opportunities as breathtaking views over Jura, Islay and Gigha are around every corner.

Cyclists then head east before following the coast road north, past Tarbert Golf Club, then turning back on to the A83 to return to The Gather.

Visit www.britishcycling.org.uk/events/details/256985/Kilberry-Loop-Sportive if you would like to enter the 2022 Kilberry Loop Sportive.

