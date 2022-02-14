Get ready to meet the ancestors

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Around 4,000 years ago, a young woman was buried at what later became Upper Largie in Kilmartin Glen.

Her fragmented skeleton was rediscovered in 1996 – the only prehistoric human burial from Kilmartin Glen to have survived to this day.

At the time her family and community laid her to rest, the Bronze Age was under way in Britain.

Kilmartin and wider Mid Argyll was already an important ceremonial region for the people of western Scotland and beyond.

Stone circles at Callanish on Lewis and the Orcadian Ring of Brodgar were already in place, while Stonhenge was largely complete.

Beyond these shores, the Egyptian pyramids of Giza, built a century or two earlier, were gleaming. The Sumerian civilisation – with its invention of writing – had reached its final years, while the Xia dynasty, traditionally the first such dynasty in China, was in its pomp.

Features and artefacts dating back to the stone and bronze ages through to more recent times are these days looked after by Kilmartin Museum, set up in 1997.

In 2021, the young woman’s skull from Upper Largie was scanned as part of important conservation work through the museum. A 3D replica was produced from that, with a second copy taken to be encased in silica and clay.

The scanned replica is now on its way to specialist sculptor Oscar D Nilsson’s Art and Science studio in Stockholm, Sweden.

Sculptor and archaeologist Mr Nilsson will create a hyper-realistic facial reconstruction from the skull, enabling visitors to the newly-redeveloped Kilmartin Museum, due to re-open in 2023, to meet face-to-face with a woman who, 4,000 years ago, lived and died in the glen surrounding the museum.

Mr Nilsson, who plans to begin the Kilmartin facial reconstruction in the spring, said: ‘The human face is a motif that never ceases to fascinate me; the variation of the underlying structure as well as the variety in details seem endless.

‘And all the faces I reconstruct are unique. They are all individuals.’

PICS:

The 4,000-year-old young woman’s skull was discovered in 1996. Photograph: David Lyons. no_a06KilmartinMuseum_skull03

The scanned 3D replica, now on its way to Stockholm, will be used in a detailed facial reconstruction. no_a06KilmartinMuseum_skull01